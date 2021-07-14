Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Shares Bought by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) by 44.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 76,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,702 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Ambev were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABEV. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Ambev in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Ambev by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 10,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,507 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Ambev in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambev during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ambev during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 9.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABEV opened at $3.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.08. Ambev S.A. has a 52-week low of $2.13 and a 52-week high of $3.95.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Ambev had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 20.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ambev S.A. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABEV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. downgraded Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Ambev in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays raised Ambev from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $3.60 price objective on shares of Ambev in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ambev presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.80.

Ambev Company Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

