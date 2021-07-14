Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,625,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,373 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Ambev were worth $9,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Ambev by 71.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 10,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 4,507 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Ambev in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Ambev in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Ambev in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambev during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABEV opened at $3.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.49. Ambev S.A. has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $3.95.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Ambev had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 17.03%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ambev S.A. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABEV. Barclays upgraded Ambev from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Grupo Santander cut shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. downgraded shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Ambev in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ambev has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.80.

Ambev Company Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

