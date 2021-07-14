Ambrosus (AMB) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.42 Million

Ambrosus (CURRENCY:AMB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. Ambrosus has a total market capitalization of $5.42 million and $351,889.00 worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ambrosus has traded down 11% against the dollar. One Ambrosus coin can now be bought for about $0.0265 or 0.00000081 BTC on major exchanges.

About Ambrosus

Ambrosus (CRYPTO:AMB) is a PoA coin that uses the

Dagger

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 753,304,114 coins and its circulating supply is 204,992,447 coins. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ambrosus is blog.ambrosus.com. Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ambrosus is ambrosus.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ambrosus project aims to improve the global food supply chains by creating an ecosystem where the team can record the entire history of products and execute commercial transactions accordingly. Combining high-tech sensors, blockchain protocol, and smart contracts, Ambrosus is building a community-driven ecosystem to assure the quality, safety & origins of products. Amber is the foundation of the Ambrosus network. Amber powers Ambrosus’s ecosystem, activating and operating the network and all of its associated services. “

Ambrosus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambrosus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ambrosus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ambrosus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

