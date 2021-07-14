Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of Ambrx Biopharma stock opened at $22.53 on Tuesday. Ambrx Biopharma has a 52 week low of $14.94 and a 52 week high of $22.87.
Ambrx Biopharma Company Profile
Featured Article: Green Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Ambrx Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambrx Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.