American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($1.76)-($1.67) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($2.39). The company issued revenue guidance of $7.475 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.17 billion.American Airlines Group also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $-1.760-$-1.670 EPS.

AAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised American Airlines Group from an underperform rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James raised American Airlines Group from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. raised their target price on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.50.

Shares of AAL traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.02. 30,107,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,793,352. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.55. American Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $10.63 and a twelve month high of $26.09. The stock has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.83.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($4.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.30) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.65) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group will post -8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

