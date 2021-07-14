American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Stock Price Up 6%

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)’s share price rose 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.44 and last traded at $21.22. Approximately 414,143 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 24,065,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.02.

AAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James raised shares of American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. lifted their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.71.

The firm has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.52.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($4.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.30) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.65) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kwmg LLC increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 184,315 shares of the airline’s stock worth $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 20.6% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 42,700 shares of the airline’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 28,784 shares of the airline’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 271.9% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the airline’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.23% of the company’s stock.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

