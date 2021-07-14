American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) EVP Andrew J. Mclean Sells 2,268 Shares

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 2,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $75,955.32.
NYSE AEO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.39. 255,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,352,037. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.31. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $38.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.01 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 287,467 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,406,000 after purchasing an additional 90,615 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,244,490 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $24,977,000 after buying an additional 8,433 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 450,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $9,032,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. HN Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at about $602,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 162.6% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 79,280 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 49,086 shares in the last quarter.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Eagle Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Eagle Outfitters currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.19.
American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile
American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.
