American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) EVP Andrew J. Mclean Sells 2,268 Shares

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 2,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $75,955.32.

NYSE AEO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.39. 255,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,352,037. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.31. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $38.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.01 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This is an increase from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is 360.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 287,467 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,406,000 after purchasing an additional 90,615 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,244,490 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $24,977,000 after buying an additional 8,433 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 450,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $9,032,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. HN Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at about $602,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 162.6% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 79,280 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 49,086 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Eagle Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Eagle Outfitters currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.19.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

