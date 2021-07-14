American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Short Interest Down 99.7% in June

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, a drop of 99.7% from the June 15th total of 9,670,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMH shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zelman & Associates reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.18.

AMH stock opened at $40.99 on Wednesday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $26.30 and a 1-year high of $41.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.50.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $312.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.95 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 12.47%. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes acquired 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,994,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 173.0% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 69.6% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

