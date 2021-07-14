American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Shares Purchased by Tortoise Index Solutions LLC

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings in American States Water were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in American States Water by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,266,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $473,900,000 after acquiring an additional 210,731 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American States Water by 8.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 604,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,735,000 after acquiring an additional 45,962 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in American States Water by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 578,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,727,000 after acquiring an additional 7,046 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American States Water in the fourth quarter valued at $34,998,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American States Water by 2.2% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 384,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,053,000 after acquiring an additional 8,096 shares during the period. 69.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American States Water alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on AWR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on American States Water from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of AWR stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,945. American States Water has a 12-month low of $69.25 and a 12-month high of $83.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.51 and a beta of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.05.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. American States Water had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 18.46%. The business had revenue of $117.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that American States Water will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.51%.

About American States Water

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

See Also: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.