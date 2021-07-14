Ameriprise Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 4.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 792,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,099 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $177,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 12,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $245.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $238.20. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $173.43 and a 52-week high of $246.85.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.