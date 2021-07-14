Ameriprise Financial Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,753,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,354 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.22% of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $177,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEMG. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 306.6% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

IEMG stock opened at $65.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.06. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $50.40 and a 12 month high of $69.87.

