Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $185.57 Million Holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its stake in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 889,515 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 12,639 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 1.49% of F5 Networks worth $185,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in F5 Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,707,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in F5 Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $311,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 423,256 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $88,389,000 after acquiring an additional 37,243 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in F5 Networks by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 27,910 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,823,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in F5 Networks by 12.6% during the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 29,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $6,133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. 95.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $185.39 on Wednesday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.79 and a twelve month high of $216.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.86.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.90. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $645.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.98 million. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 2,765 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.19, for a total value of $500,990.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,572,354.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total value of $45,903.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,079 shares in the company, valued at $3,394,535.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,843 shares of company stock worth $3,159,831 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

FFIV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $203.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet cut F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.07.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

