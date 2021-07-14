Ameriprise Financial Inc. Increases Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 598,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,048 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $197,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 147.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,595,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $526,637,000 after buying an additional 950,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,464,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,059,538,000 after acquiring an additional 686,987 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at $147,374,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 350.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 450,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,606,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 173.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 534,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,064,000 after acquiring an additional 338,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $349.00 on Wednesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $259.94 and a one year high of $351.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $343.93.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.