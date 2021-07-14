Ameriprise Financial Inc. Purchases 195,279 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,022,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 195,279 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 2.30% of Natera worth $204,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on NTRA. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Natera from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.82.

NTRA opened at $116.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Natera, Inc. has a one year low of $45.16 and a one year high of $127.19.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $152.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.42 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 57.47% and a negative return on equity of 59.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Natera news, Director Roelof Botha sold 67,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $6,354,223.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Todd C. Cozzens sold 28,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,979,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,330,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 249,290 shares of company stock valued at $25,363,997 over the last ninety days. 10.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

