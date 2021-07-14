Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 1,015,332 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,499,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,015,332 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 1.07% of Ingersoll Rand worth $221,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 92.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.63.

In related news, major shareholder Renaissance Aggregator L.P Kkr sold 14,924,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $724,862,614.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $48.58 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.92 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.70. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.43 and a 1 year high of $52.12.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a positive return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. Ingersoll Rand’s quarterly revenue was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

