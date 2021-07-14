Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 139,305 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 501,857 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 139,305 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.80% of Generac worth $164,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GNRC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Generac by 303.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,078,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,169,000 after buying an additional 810,716 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Generac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,036,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Generac by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,082,000 after buying an additional 334,177 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 125.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 438,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,484,000 after purchasing an additional 243,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,341,000. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Generac alerts:

GNRC stock opened at $445.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.36, a P/E/G ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.91. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.02 and a twelve month high of $452.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $356.72.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $807.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.16 million. Generac had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 16.16%. On average, analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.13 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GNRC. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Generac from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup began coverage on Generac in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. initiated coverage on Generac in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Generac from $383.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on Generac from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Generac presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.20.

In other Generac news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 3,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,414,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,435,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erik Wilde sold 5,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,177,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,419,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,870 shares of company stock valued at $10,249,340 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.