Amundi (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) PT Set at $83.40 by Berenberg Bank

Amundi (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) received a $83.40 target price from investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amundi in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.40.

Shares of AMDUF stock opened at $83.40 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.40. Amundi has a 12 month low of $70.01 and a 12 month high of $83.40.

Amundi is a publically owned investment manager. The firm engages in the asset management business. The company provides a range of retail products and solutions through quasi-exclusive distribution agreements with the retail banking networks of the CrÃ©dit Agricole and the SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale groups in France; and through international partner networks and joint ventures outside France, as well as through third-party distributors primarily in France, rest of Europe, and Asia.

