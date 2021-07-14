Analysts Anticipate Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) will announce $0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the highest is $0.66. Ethan Allen Interiors posted earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 533.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors will report full year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.28. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ethan Allen Interiors.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. The company had revenue of $176.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.00 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 10.98%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ETH shares. Argus upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of ETH stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,509. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.53. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 52-week low of $10.95 and a 52-week high of $32.15. The company has a market capitalization of $661.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 192.31%.

In other Ethan Allen Interiors news, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $79,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $142,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Corey Whitely sold 15,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $468,883.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,448.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 457,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,251,000 after buying an additional 180,757 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,893,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,687,000 after buying an additional 155,311 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 581.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 178,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,924,000 after buying an additional 152,168 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 65.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 298,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 117,831 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 93.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 227,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,279,000 after purchasing an additional 110,164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

