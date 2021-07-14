Analysts Anticipate Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Will Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Upland Software’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the lowest is $0.36. Upland Software posted earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Upland Software will report full year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Upland Software.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.52. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 17.41% and a positive return on equity of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $73.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.17 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UPLD shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Upland Software in a report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Upland Software from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Upland Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.25.

In other news, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 28,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,449,450.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 277,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,868,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $307,017.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 258,846 shares in the company, valued at $10,742,109. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,611 shares of company stock worth $4,791,731 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Upland Software in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Upland Software by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,118 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Upland Software in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Upland Software in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in Upland Software in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

UPLD stock traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $40.88. The company had a trading volume of 272,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,248. Upland Software has a 12-month low of $30.40 and a 12-month high of $53.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.94.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

