Analysts Expect 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) Will Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) will report earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for 21Vianet Group’s earnings. 21Vianet Group posted earnings per share of ($2.70) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 97.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 21Vianet Group will report full year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.19). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.49) to ($0.11). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow 21Vianet Group.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.12). 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 59.54% and a negative return on equity of 49.77%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered 21Vianet Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. 21Vianet Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNET. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in 21Vianet Group during the first quarter worth approximately $167,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 385.6% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 25.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VNET traded down $0.61 on Wednesday, hitting $19.45. 1,441,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,222,247. 21Vianet Group has a 12 month low of $18.57 and a 12 month high of $44.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.62.

21Vianet Group Company Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

