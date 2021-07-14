Analysts Expect Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) to Post $2.77 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.77 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Fair Isaac’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.26 and the highest is $3.28. Fair Isaac posted earnings of $2.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Fair Isaac will report full-year earnings of $11.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.05 to $12.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $13.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.46 to $14.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Fair Isaac.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $331.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.39 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 96.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FICO. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $577.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fair Isaac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $543.44.

In other news, Director James Kirsner sold 4,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.88, for a total value of $2,307,770.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,307,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David A. Rey sold 12,514 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.35, for a total value of $6,323,949.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,990,331.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,420 shares of company stock valued at $19,295,720 over the last ninety days. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FICO. FMR LLC raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 3,261.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,205,000 after buying an additional 25,736 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 120.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,986,000 after buying an additional 27,800 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

FICO opened at $516.99 on Friday. Fair Isaac has a fifty-two week low of $380.00 and a fifty-two week high of $547.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $499.58. The firm has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.23 and a beta of 1.25.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

Read More: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fair Isaac (FICO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.