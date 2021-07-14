Analysts Expect Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) to post ($0.05) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Farmland Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Farmland Partners reported earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Farmland Partners will report full year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.06. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.32. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Farmland Partners.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 17.92%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FPI shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Farmland Partners in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Farmland Partners from $8.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 135.2% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 121.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Farmland Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Farmland Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. 42.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FPI traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $12.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,636. Farmland Partners has a 1-year low of $6.27 and a 1-year high of $14.85. The stock has a market cap of $388.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.99 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 333.33%.

About Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

