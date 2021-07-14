Analysts Expect NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $141.50 Million

Wall Street analysts expect NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) to report $141.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for NovoCure’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $151.50 million and the lowest is $138.10 million. NovoCure reported sales of $115.93 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NovoCure will report full-year sales of $574.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $560.70 million to $612.28 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $652.95 million, with estimates ranging from $618.80 million to $687.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NovoCure.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $134.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.54 million. NovoCure had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 2.22%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVCR. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on NovoCure from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NovoCure from $135.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho downgraded NovoCure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NovoCure currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $188.48 on Wednesday. NovoCure has a one year low of $55.40 and a one year high of $232.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $200.36. The firm has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,713.61 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 9.19 and a quick ratio of 8.94.

In other news, Director Gabriel Leung sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.54, for a total value of $183,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,556,080.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Pritesh Shah sold 23,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $5,061,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,732 shares in the company, valued at $16,712,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,496 shares of company stock worth $6,620,663 over the last ninety days. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors increased its position in NovoCure by 10.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,117,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,205,168,000 after buying an additional 862,354 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in NovoCure by 7.3% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,863,932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,171,635,000 after buying an additional 602,857 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in NovoCure by 10.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,424,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $849,251,000 after buying an additional 628,280 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in NovoCure by 8.5% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,632,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $215,832,000 after buying an additional 127,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in NovoCure by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,350,654 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $233,718,000 after buying an additional 28,065 shares during the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

