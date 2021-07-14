Analysts Expect Option Care Health, Inc. (NYSE:OPCH) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Option Care Health, Inc. (NYSE:OPCH) to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Option Care Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. Option Care Health reported earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 300%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Option Care Health will report full-year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.45. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Option Care Health.

NYSE OPCH traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $21.04. 309,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,178,329. Option Care Health has a 52-week low of $10.52 and a 52-week high of $22.69.

In related news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.59 per share, for a total transaction of $703,600.00. Also, Director Madison Dearborn Partners Llc sold 17,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $345,000,000.00.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapies and services; home infusion services to treat heart failures; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders; and immunoglobulin infusion therapies.

