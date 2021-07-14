Analysts Expect Purple Innovation, Inc. (NYSE:PRPL) Will Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Purple Innovation, Inc. (NYSE:PRPL) will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Purple Innovation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.18. Purple Innovation posted earnings of $0.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 75.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Purple Innovation will report full year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $1.12. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Purple Innovation.

NYSE PRPL traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,132. Purple Innovation has a fifty-two week low of $17.01 and a fifty-two week high of $41.08.

In other news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 7,308,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $219,263,760.00. Also, Director Pano Anthos sold 17,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $500,851.05.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

