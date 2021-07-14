Analysts Expect Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) to announce earnings per share of ($0.18) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Renalytix AI’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.23). The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Renalytix AI will report full-year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.33). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Renalytix AI.

Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.61 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RNLX. Investec raised Renalytix AI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renalytix AI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Renalytix AI in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Renalytix AI by 18.4% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 3,021,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,527,000 after acquiring an additional 470,577 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Renalytix AI during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,672,000. Parian Global Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Renalytix AI by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Parian Global Management LP now owns 1,075,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,211,000 after purchasing an additional 220,503 shares during the last quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,130,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,260,000. Institutional investors own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

Renalytix AI stock traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.90. 107,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,267. The stock has a market capitalization of $969.05 million and a PE ratio of -168.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.85. Renalytix AI has a 12 month low of $9.91 and a 12 month high of $35.71.

Renalytix AI Company Profile

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

