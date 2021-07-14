Analysts Expect UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.18 Million

Equities research analysts expect UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) to post sales of $10.18 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for UroGen Pharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.00 million. UroGen Pharma posted sales of $370,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,651.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UroGen Pharma will report full-year sales of $48.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $34.70 million to $55.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $108.15 million, with estimates ranging from $67.30 million to $135.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow UroGen Pharma.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 million. UroGen Pharma had a negative return on equity of 106.99% and a negative net margin of 604.78%.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on UroGen Pharma from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

In other UroGen Pharma news, CFO Molly Henderson bought 2,500 shares of UroGen Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.85 per share, with a total value of $39,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 3.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 74,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 2.9% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 30,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 6.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 103,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 6,311 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 21.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in UroGen Pharma during the first quarter valued at $227,000. 68.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UroGen Pharma stock opened at $15.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.20. UroGen Pharma has a 52 week low of $14.61 and a 52 week high of $28.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.97.

UroGen Pharma Company Profile

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization novel solutions for specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It offers RTGel, a polymeric biocompatible and reverse thermal gelation hydrogel to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

