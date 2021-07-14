Analysts Expect Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) to Post -$0.68 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.68) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Vir Biotechnology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.95) and the highest is ($0.38). Vir Biotechnology reported earnings per share of ($0.27) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 151.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology will report full-year earnings of ($2.86) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.50) to ($2.22). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.05) to $0.77. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Vir Biotechnology.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($1.09). Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 537.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.90%. The business had revenue of $1.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.53 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vir Biotechnology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

In related news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total transaction of $63,291.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,075 shares in the company, valued at $4,284,242.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $201,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 114,277 shares in the company, valued at $4,615,648.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,351 shares of company stock worth $4,167,910. 30.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIR. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 25,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 12,036 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 12,234 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after buying an additional 16,219 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 142.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after buying an additional 58,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 4,307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VIR traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.25. 953,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,293,849. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.73 and a beta of -1.72. Vir Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $25.31 and a 12 month high of $141.01.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

Read More: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vir Biotechnology (VIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.