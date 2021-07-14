Analysts Issue Forecasts for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:ASND)

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 8th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $10.49 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $11.12. Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

ASND has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $219.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.43.

Shares of ASND opened at $124.52 on Monday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1-year low of $119.11 and a 1-year high of $183.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.53.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.06) by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 7,700.88% and a negative return on equity of 54.80%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 26.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 37.0% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 23.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the first quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the first quarter worth about $131,000. 98.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which completed Phase III clinical trials for growth hormone deficiency. It also develops TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for achondroplasia.

