Analysts Issue Forecasts for The Carlyle Group Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CG)

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Carlyle Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.43 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Carlyle Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CG. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $51.50 to $54.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. CIBC reduced their target price on The Carlyle Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperformer” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, raised their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CG opened at $46.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The Carlyle Group has a 1-year low of $23.48 and a 1-year high of $48.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.62.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 53.69% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The firm had revenue of $612.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The Carlyle Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.78%.

In other news, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 2,639 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $114,770.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 70,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total value of $3,680,920.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,205,948 shares of company stock valued at $94,414,767 in the last three months. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 37.7% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

