Analysts Set Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) PT at $58.82

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.09.

APO has been the subject of several analyst reports. raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Pauline Richards acquired 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $121,179.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director A B. Krongard acquired 2,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.37 per share, for a total transaction of $122,484.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,014,883 shares of company stock worth $60,343,104. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 11.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,535,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $495,290,000 after buying an additional 1,085,847 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 14.0% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,119,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,642,000 after purchasing an additional 506,232 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 6.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,982,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,198,000 after purchasing an additional 188,235 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 4.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,516,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,297,000 after purchasing an additional 106,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 13.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,263,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,362,000 after purchasing an additional 270,993 shares during the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:APO traded down $1.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,254,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,265,271. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Apollo Global Management has a 12 month low of $36.35 and a 12 month high of $64.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.70. The stock has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.63.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 29.94% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $512.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Apollo Global Management will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.01%.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

