Analysts Set Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Price Target at $65.19

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.50.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Bumble in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Bumble from $64.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Bumble from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Bumble from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Bumble from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

In other news, Director Amy Griffin acquired 117,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.81 per share, with a total value of $5,030,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $42.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bumble during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Bumble during the 1st quarter worth $6,239,000. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bumble during the 1st quarter worth $5,224,664,000. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bumble during the 1st quarter worth $1,212,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Bumble during the 1st quarter worth $608,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BMBL traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.70. 4,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,769,511. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Bumble has a twelve month low of $38.91 and a twelve month high of $84.80.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.72. The firm had revenue of $170.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.74 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Bumble will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

