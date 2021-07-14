Analysts Set Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) PT at $81.11

Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.11.

RHI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities raised their target price on Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist raised their target price on Robert Half International to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Shares of NYSE RHI traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.41. The stock had a trading volume of 847,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,443. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.98. Robert Half International has a 1 year low of $48.29 and a 1 year high of $92.32.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Robert Half International will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.30%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RHI. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 7,899.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,105,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079,520 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,204,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $484,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,884 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,104,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,774,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,862,000 after purchasing an additional 544,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 4th quarter valued at about $514,000. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.