Analysts Set Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Target Price at $9.06

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.06.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$9.50 price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$7.50 to C$7.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 19th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $8.75 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SVM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.23. 32,411 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 768,525. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.33. The company has a market capitalization of $921.06 million, a PE ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 1.03. Silvercorp Metals has a 1-year low of $4.58 and a 1-year high of $8.91.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $35.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.20 million. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 24.14%. As a group, analysts predict that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 13.64%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Silvercorp Metals by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Silvercorp Metals in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 16,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,720 shares during the period. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Silvercorp Metals during the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. 30.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China and Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. Its flagship property is the Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China.

