Analysts Set Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Price Target at $42.53

Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.53.

Several research firms have commented on TRGP. Citigroup lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Targa Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

TRGP traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,959,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,239,742. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.62 and a beta of 3.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.34. Targa Resources has a 52-week low of $13.08 and a 52-week high of $49.20.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 3.36%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Targa Resources will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

In other Targa Resources news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 21,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $786,083.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 225,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,260,019.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total value of $651,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 636,798 shares in the company, valued at $20,746,878.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 156,221 shares of company stock worth $6,201,811. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRGP. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 1,895.1% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,529,390 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $302,558,000 after acquiring an additional 9,051,749 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP grew its stake in Targa Resources by 376.1% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,927,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $124,701,000 after buying an additional 3,102,600 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Targa Resources by 120.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,630,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $115,270,000 after buying an additional 1,985,830 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Targa Resources by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,015,055 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $413,227,000 after buying an additional 1,857,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Targa Resources by 594.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,501,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,669,000 after buying an additional 1,285,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

