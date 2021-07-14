Analysts Set UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) Price Target at $76.89

UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.38.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of UiPath in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America assumed coverage on UiPath in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on UiPath from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist upped their target price on UiPath from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on UiPath in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.

PATH traded down $2.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.99. 3,540,170 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,186,982. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.02. UiPath has a 52 week low of $61.50 and a 52 week high of $90.00.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The healthcare company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $186.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.55 million. On average, analysts anticipate that UiPath will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel Dines sold 1,383,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $77,457,408.00. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 10,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total value of $747,787.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 648,716 shares in the company, valued at $45,656,632.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,040,866 shares of company stock worth $282,720,204 over the last three months.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

