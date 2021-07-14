Analysts Set Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) PT at $257.13

Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $257.13.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist increased their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

In other Visa news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total value of $871,489.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,273,896.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rajat Taneja sold 2,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.02, for a total value of $227,001.00. Insiders have sold 122,347 shares of company stock valued at $28,363,502 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Visa by 7.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,009,523 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,787,336,000 after acquiring an additional 6,034,535 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Visa by 0.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,175,579 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,718,106,000 after buying an additional 382,061 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,805,015 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,659,987,000 after buying an additional 515,935 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 2.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,860,315 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,840,215,000 after buying an additional 639,826 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,734,565 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,966,669,000 after buying an additional 65,120 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

V traded up $3.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $245.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,863,236. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.60. Visa has a 52 week low of $179.23 and a 52 week high of $242.48. The firm has a market cap of $478.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.76, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.99.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Visa will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

