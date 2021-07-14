Analyzing Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSE:BDR) and Energous (NASDAQ:WATT)

Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSE:BDR) and Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get Blonder Tongue Laboratories alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Blonder Tongue Laboratories and Energous, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blonder Tongue Laboratories 0 0 0 0 N/A Energous 0 0 1 0 3.00

Energous has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 114.59%. Given Energous’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Energous is more favorable than Blonder Tongue Laboratories.

Risk & Volatility

Blonder Tongue Laboratories has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Energous has a beta of 3.3, indicating that its share price is 230% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Blonder Tongue Laboratories and Energous’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blonder Tongue Laboratories $16.38 million 1.02 -$7.47 million N/A N/A Energous $330,000.00 437.33 -$31.83 million ($0.76) -3.07

Blonder Tongue Laboratories has higher revenue and earnings than Energous.

Profitability

This table compares Blonder Tongue Laboratories and Energous’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blonder Tongue Laboratories -37.28% -240.60% -44.32% Energous -7,727.74% -95.97% -84.85%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.8% of Blonder Tongue Laboratories shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.6% of Energous shares are owned by institutional investors. 57.0% of Blonder Tongue Laboratories shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Energous shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Energous beats Blonder Tongue Laboratories on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blonder Tongue Laboratories

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc., a technology-development and manufacturing company, provides television (TV) signal encoding, transcoding, digital transport, and broadband product solutions in the United States. It offers digital video headend products comprising high definition and standard definition, MPEG-2, MPEG-4/H.264, and HEVC/H.265 encoders and transcoders; satellite quadrature phase shift key and eight phase shift key to quadrature amplitude modulation (QAM) transcoders; digital QAM multiplexers; ATSC/QAM-IP transcoders; EdgeQAM devices; and NeXgen Gateway, a digital video signal processing platform to system operators for the acquisition, processing, compression, encoding, and management of digital videos. In addition, the company offers analog video headend products, such as pre-fabricated head ends to accommodate analog TV systems, modulators, demodulators, and processors for system operators for signal acquisition, processing, and manipulation to create an analog channel lineup for further transmission. Further, it provides hybrid-fiber coax distribution products comprising broadband amplifiers, directional taps, splitters, and wall outlets for coax distribution and fiber optic transmitters, receivers, and couplers. Additionally, the company offers Android-based IPTV set top boxes; cable modem termination systems and cable modems to deliver data, video, and voice-over-coaxial in hospitality, multi-dwelling units, and college campuses; and test instruments, contract manufacturing and technical services, reception products, and miscellaneous products and services. It serves TV broadcasters, cable system operators, and lodging/hospitality video and high-speed Internet system operators, as well as commercial/institutional/enterprise system operators, including, correctional facilities, sports stadiums, and airport terminals through its sales force and distributors. Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Old Bridge, New Jersey.

About Energous

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a strategic partnership with Xentris Wireless to develop ruggedized products for military applications using the company's radio frequency based charging technology. The company's products are used in home, medical, automotive, industrial, military and office. Energous Corporation was formerly known as DvineWave Inc. and changed its name to Energous Corporation in January 2014. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Blonder Tongue Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blonder Tongue Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.