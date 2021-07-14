Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Shares Bought by Armistice Capital LLC

Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 57.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Anaplan worth $7,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Anaplan during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Anaplan during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Anaplan by 1,152.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Anaplan by 27.8% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Anaplan during the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Anaplan alerts:

PLAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Anaplan from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on Anaplan from $77.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Anaplan in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anaplan currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Shares of Anaplan stock opened at $54.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.54 and a beta of 1.99. Anaplan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.51 and a 52-week high of $86.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.54.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.01% and a negative return on equity of 56.24%. The company had revenue of $129.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Anaplan news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.38, for a total value of $2,447,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,344,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,113,094.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $44,712.03. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,534 shares in the company, valued at $234,906.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,980 shares of company stock worth $8,625,514 over the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.