Andra AP fonden Buys 1,500 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Andra AP fonden raised its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 100.0% in the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.95.

FISV stock opened at $110.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.89. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.15 and a 1 year high of $127.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.60.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $2,707,100,000.00. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total value of $2,498,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 234,756 shares in the company, valued at $29,330,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,025,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,710,138,000. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

