Andra AP fonden Buys 3,400 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $3,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FNV. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 63.3% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the first quarter valued at $33,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the first quarter valued at $50,000. 66.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FNV. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.75.

NYSE:FNV opened at $149.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.64 billion, a PE ratio of 49.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.76. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12 month low of $105.62 and a 12 month high of $166.11.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $308.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.75 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.79% and a return on equity of 10.64%. Equities research analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.19%.

Franco-Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

