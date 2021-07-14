Andra AP fonden Purchases 78,400 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Andra AP fonden boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 24.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 394,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,400 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $3,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 1.1% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 100,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 1.3% in the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 87,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 8.3% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 0.6% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 231,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 5.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 24,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NLY opened at $8.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.24. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.57 and a 52 week high of $9.64.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 184.57%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.30%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

NLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company. in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $9.75 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.06.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

