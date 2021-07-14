Andra AP fonden Sells 14,400 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Andra AP fonden decreased its stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 59.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 14,400 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Insulet were worth $2,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PODD. Norges Bank bought a new position in Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,482,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Insulet by 169.7% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 716,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $186,885,000 after purchasing an additional 450,706 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Insulet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,965,000. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in Insulet by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 483,529 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $123,605,000 after purchasing an additional 269,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Insulet by 754.5% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 210,994 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,052,000 after purchasing an additional 186,301 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PODD. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Insulet from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Insulet from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Insulet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.23.

In other Insulet news, Director Sally Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.07, for a total value of $2,690,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,306 shares in the company, valued at $5,463,735.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Charles Alpuche sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.67, for a total transaction of $499,073.00. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PODD opened at $268.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 5.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of 2,067.85 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $266.35. Insulet Co. has a 12 month low of $185.24 and a 12 month high of $306.46.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

