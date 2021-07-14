Andra AP fonden Sells 800 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Andra AP fonden reduced its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $4,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,105,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,954,000 after buying an additional 554,855 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth about $315,895,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in MongoDB by 6.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 669,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,925,000 after acquiring an additional 39,565 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in MongoDB by 37.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 547,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,514,000 after acquiring an additional 148,435 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth about $195,138,000. 84.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $351.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.27 and a 12 month high of $428.96. The company has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.20 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $320.74.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $181.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.96 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 43.16% and a negative return on equity of 648.36%. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. Research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.66 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on MDB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $409.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $374.25.

In related news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.79, for a total value of $300,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,802,286.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 9,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.70, for a total transaction of $2,922,479.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 53,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,950,378.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 218,788 shares of company stock valued at $70,935,513. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

