Andrew Craig Miller Sells 30,000 Shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:KRTX) Stock

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:KRTX) COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.41, for a total transaction of $3,822,300.00.
KRTX stock opened at $123.62 on Wednesday. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.58 and a 52-week high of $146.97.
About Karuna Therapeutics
Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.