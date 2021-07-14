Andrew Craig Miller Sells 30,000 Shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:KRTX) Stock

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:KRTX) COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.41, for a total transaction of $3,822,300.00.

KRTX stock opened at $123.62 on Wednesday. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.58 and a 52-week high of $146.97.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

