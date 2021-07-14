Andrew Hykes Sells 9,000 Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NYSE:NARI) Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NYSE:NARI) COO Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total value of $829,800.00.

Andrew Hykes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 19th, Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.77, for a total value of $744,930.00.

Shares of NARI stock traded down $2.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $89.39. The company had a trading volume of 3,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,254. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.21 and a 12 month high of $127.42.

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

