Angus Cockburn Purchases 100,000 Shares of Securities Trust of Scotland plc (LON:STS) Stock

Securities Trust of Scotland plc (LON:STS) insider Angus Cockburn bought 100,000 shares of Securities Trust of Scotland stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 213 ($2.78) per share, with a total value of £213,000 ($278,285.86).

STS opened at GBX 213 ($2.78) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £214.83 million and a P/E ratio of 4.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 207.99. Securities Trust of Scotland plc has a 1 year low of GBX 174.47 ($2.28) and a 1 year high of GBX 215 ($2.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.02, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a GBX 1.58 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Securities Trust of Scotland’s previous dividend of $1.38. Securities Trust of Scotland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.13%.

Securities Trust of Scotland plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Martin Currie Fund Management Limited. It is co-managed by Martin Currie Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

