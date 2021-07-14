Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Price Target Raised to $19.00 at Mizuho

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on AR. TheStreet raised shares of Antero Resources from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Antero Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $4.25 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Antero Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.10.

Shares of AR opened at $14.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 4.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. Antero Resources has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $15.54.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 27.95% and a positive return on equity of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Antero Resources will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Antero Resources by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,662,382 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $210,759,000 after purchasing an additional 669,835 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Antero Resources by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,215,738 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $93,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884,853 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,288,243 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,740,000 after acquiring an additional 589,520 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,114,927 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $22,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DSAM Partners London Ltd increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. DSAM Partners London Ltd now owns 3,530,785 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $36,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,961 shares during the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

