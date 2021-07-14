Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $85.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 32.13% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.64.

NASDAQ APLS opened at $64.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 9.25, a quick ratio of 9.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $25.49 and a twelve month high of $73.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.58.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.63). Analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Nicole D. Perry sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 149,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $7,900,440.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 185,928 shares of company stock worth $9,943,122. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 170.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. 80.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases; cold agglutinin disease; C3 glomerulopathy; and other glomerular diseases, such as IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

