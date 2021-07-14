APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Shares Bought by Highside Global Management LLC

Highside Global Management LLC raised its position in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,124,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,661 shares during the quarter. APi Group makes up approximately 9.4% of Highside Global Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Highside Global Management LLC owned approximately 0.56% of APi Group worth $23,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of APi Group by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in APi Group by 11.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of APi Group during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in APi Group during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of APi Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Get APi Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:APG traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.75. The company had a trading volume of 7,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,681. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.75. APi Group Co. has a twelve month low of $10.91 and a twelve month high of $23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $803.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.28 million. APi Group had a return on equity of 26.47% and a net margin of 0.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that APi Group Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered APi Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

In other news, CFO Thomas A. Lydon bought 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.24 per share, for a total transaction of $50,024.00. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

APi Group Company Profile

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

See Also: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG).

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.